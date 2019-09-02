'Put him under house arrest but don't keep him behind bars' says Sibal

SC asked Chidambaram to approach the concerned court for interim protection and also ordered that he would not be sent to jail.

Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram being taken to court by the CBI officials in the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior counsel and former union minister Kapil Sibal has requested the apex court to grant protection to former finance minister P Chidambaram considering his health and put him under house arrest.

"It is a case of 2007 and I am asking protection on whatever conditions. You can't humiliate people like this," Sibal said.

Sibal further said, "He is a 74-year-old man, put him under house arrest, no prejudice will be caused to anyone."

Supreme Court asked Sibal to mention this to the trial court. "House arrest is only for political cases... Why can't you request the CBI court?" the court asked.

CBI, however, said that trial court has to decide and Chidambaram should not be given any protection.

Supreme Court modified its order of asking trial court to send Congress leader P Chidambaram to CBI custody if it rejects his plea of interim bail and decides to take up the matter again on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there would be jurisdictional issue.

Earlier, the apex court asked Chidambaram to approach the concerned court for interim protection and also ordered that he would not be sent to Tihar jail. SC had added that if the trial court rejects his bail plea, his CBI custody will be extended till September 5.

Addl Solicitor General K M Natraj appearing for CBI and ED in Rouse Avenue Court, during hearing on anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram said, "Some transactions were made through several shell companies. Accounts in Singapore and the United Kingdom have been detected."

"We are opposing their (P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram) anticipatory bail plea, as accuse may tamper with the witness, cause destruction of evidence, which is evident based on the material collected during investigation," he added.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's CBI custody in the INX Media case was extended till today by a special court on August 30.

Chidambaram, 73, has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

Karti Chidambaram -- also named in the case -- is out on bail. P Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama from his home last week by CBI officials who scaled the walls of his house to get in. Since then, he has been in the agency's custody.

The CBI had said that Chidambaram was being "evasive and non-cooperative" and his custody must be extended so that he can be confronted with documents and the other accused in the case.