Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

'Won't use nukes first': Pakistan PM on tensions with India

REUTERS
Published : Sep 2, 2019
Updated : Sep 2, 2019

Khan was addressing members of the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore.

“We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger,” Khan said addressing members of the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore. (Photo: File)
 “We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger,” Khan said addressing members of the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan will not use nuclear weapons first, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions with India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region.

“We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger,” Khan said addressing members of the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore.

“There will be no first from our side ever,” he said.

