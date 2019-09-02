Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 AM IST

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor at Delhi AIIMS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 2, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2019, 12:05 pm IST

The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

The survivor, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor.
 The survivor, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor in the case of the road accident at Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday.

The rape survivor, who was flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, police said.

After her condition improved, the agency recorded her statement, they said.

The survivor, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.  Her uncle has alleged the hand of people close to Sengar in the accident.

The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, they said. The lawyer was in the car with the victim when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed into it in Gurubakshganj in Rae Bareli, about 60 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, resulting in the death of her two aunts, they said.

