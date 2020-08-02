Sunday, Aug 02, 2020 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,751,919

54,865

Recovered

1,146,879

51,232

Deaths

37,403

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6478646502530 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
  India   All India  02 Aug 2020  India records over 57,000 Covid cases in 24 hrs for 1st time
India, All India

India records over 57,000 Covid cases in 24 hrs for 1st time

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2020, 12:50 pm IST

At 2.15%, fatality rate lowest since lockdown, nearly 11 lakh people recovered

A balloon seller waits for customers near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A balloon seller waits for customers near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo

India once again recorded its highest ever single-day detection of fresh novel coronavirus cases on Saturday with 57,118 people testing positive. As per Union health ministry data, India’s Covid-19 overall numbers reached 16,95,988 even though the actual number of active cases stands at 5,65,103 and the number of people who have recovered has crossed 11 lakh. The overall death toll in the country due to the virus is 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a day.  

With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s recovery rate stands at 64.53 per cent.

Officials said India continues to maintain the record of having the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate across the world and the Case Fatality Rate now stands at 2.15 per cent, which is lowest since the lockdown started on March 25.

Officials said CFR has been continuously reducing from 3.33% in mid-June.  

“Falling Case Fatality Rate indicates that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of Covid-19. A comprehensive Standard of Care approach has resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries per day,” officials said.

Due to the falling Case Fatality Rate, the Union government has decided to permit export of Indian-made ventilators. Officials said the progressively declining case fatality rate means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

Tags: coronavirus india, coronavirus deaths in india, case fatality rate, covid recovery rate india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former minister Umang Singhar on Saturday accused the party veterans of destroying Congress to further their interests. (PTI Photo)

MP Tribal Congress leader accuses seniors of destroying party, stirs row

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. Washington Post has lauded the Dharavi-model that helps contain the spread of Coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: Washington Post praises Mumbai's Dharavi efforts

Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today. (Representative Image)

India, China to hold corps commander-level talks at Moldo today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur, Saturday. (PTI)

Ashok Gehlot softens stance, says he's ready to accept Sachin Pilot back if high command forgives

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham