Amit Shah infected by COVID19

The home minister asked his contacts to get themselves tested

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors," said Amit Shah after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shah also asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested.

Here's a look at his tweet

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

As per reports, Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Delhi.

Shah was part ofthe Cabinet meeting which took place last week. As per reports, efforts are on to do contact tracing as the home minister had met quite a few people in the recent past.

As soon as news got out, Shah's colleagues took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

India's COVID tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday with 54,736 confirmed cases in the country.