Wall collapse in Mumbai suburb claims life of 1, leaves 2 injured

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 2, 2019
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 7:11 pm IST

While Shetty succumbed to his injuries, 2 others were rescued by a team of Mumbai's fire brigade.

The wall collapse took place in Mumbai's Chandivali area on Friday afternoon. (Photo: File I Representational)
Mumbai: A 40-year-old man, Chandrakant Shetty was killed in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri East in Chandivali area on Friday afternoon in a wall collapse.

While Shetty succumbed to his injuries, 2 others were rescued by a team of Mumbai's fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Mumbai Mirror reported.

35-year-old Sandeep Kadam who was rescued from the debris is admitted in Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the BMC, heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

