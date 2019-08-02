Unnao rape survivor critical, SC okays kin request to keep her in Lucknow

The top court had on Thursday deliberated whether the girl shown be flown to Delhi's AIIMS.

SC also ordered the immediate transfer of survivor's to Tihar Jail, who is jailed in UP's Rae Bareli. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Acting on the request of the family, the Supreme Court on Friday said the Unnao rape survivor would not be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment and deferred hearing for Monday.

"The victim is completely unconscious, let her remain in the Lucknow hospital," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

"The lawyer for the family said she can be shifted once stable," he added.

Supreme Court also ordered the immediate transfer of the survivor's uncle to Tihar, who is jailed in UP's Rae Bareli.

Supreme Court in its Friday hearing had barred media houses to directly, indirectly or in any manner disclose the identity of the rape survivor.

The decision came a day after a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Delhi court would hear the matter on a daily basis and set the target of finishing it within 45 days.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a slew of instructions in the case, including directing the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in Delhi.

Supreme Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor.

The bench furthermore ordered to provide security by the Central Reserve Police Force to the girl, her mother, and other members of the family.

Earlier, the CBI had booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on the charge of murder in the accident case.

The accident took place on Sunday when the teen was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck.

Former BJP MLA Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He was a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.