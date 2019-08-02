Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

India, All India

Panel gives Ayodhya mediation report to Supreme court

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 2:22 am IST

The court in the last hearing had said that it would commence hearing on the cross petitions from August 2, 2019.

Besides Justice Kalifulla — a former judge of the Supreme court — other two members of the mediation panel are religious preacher Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer and well-known mediator Shriram Panchu. (Photo: File)
  Besides Justice Kalifulla — a former judge of the Supreme court — other two members of the mediation panel are religious preacher Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer and well-known mediator Shriram Panchu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla headed three member mediation committee Thursday submitted to the top court report on the “outcome” of its efforts to find an amicable solution of the title dispute.

Besides Justice Kalifulla — a former judge of the Supreme Court —  other two members of the mediation panel are religious preacher Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer and well-known mediator Shriram Panchu.

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in the last hearing of the matter on July 18, 2019, had asked the mediation panel to inform the court the “the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on 31.7.2019” to enable the court to proceed further in the matter.

The report would be taken up tomorrow at 02.00 p.m. when bqatch of cross petitions challenging 2010 Allahabad high court verdict giving two parts of the disputed site to exponent of temple — the deity of Ram Lala and Nirmohi Akhara — a Hindu sect and one to Sunni Waqf Board.

The court in the last hearing had said that it would commence hearing on the cross petitions from August 2, 2019. Referring to the report on the “progress” and the “stage” of the ongoing mediation that was submitted by Justice Kalifulla before July 18 hearing, the court had said, “Taking into account what has been brought to our notice by the said report, we now fix the hearing of the cases on and from 2.8.2019.”
 
Besides CJI Gogoi, the constitution bench also comprising Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer had directed the top court registry “to make the cases ready for hearing.”

The hearing on the challenge to High court order may take place on day-to-day basis.

Tags: supreme court, ayodhya mediation report

Latest From India

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath during a visit to Delhi

2 ‘pro-Cong’ BJP MLAs skip party meet in MP

Sampat Meena

Woman IPS leads Unnao probe

The Muslim-majority districts in Assam have recorded a high inclusion of names in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final draft of which will be published on August 31.

Assam govt slams NRC coordinator for not sharing info

Shukla had triggered a controversy when he tagged Zomato in his Twitter post, saying that he cancelled the order, since “they allocated a non Hindu rider”.

Zomato row: Police sends notice to ‘biased’ customer

MOST POPULAR

1

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

2

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

3

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

4

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

5

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham