Panel gives Ayodhya mediation report to Supreme court

The court in the last hearing had said that it would commence hearing on the cross petitions from August 2, 2019.

New Delhi: Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla headed three member mediation committee Thursday submitted to the top court report on the “outcome” of its efforts to find an amicable solution of the title dispute.

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in the last hearing of the matter on July 18, 2019, had asked the mediation panel to inform the court the “the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on 31.7.2019” to enable the court to proceed further in the matter.

The report would be taken up tomorrow at 02.00 p.m. when bqatch of cross petitions challenging 2010 Allahabad high court verdict giving two parts of the disputed site to exponent of temple — the deity of Ram Lala and Nirmohi Akhara — a Hindu sect and one to Sunni Waqf Board.

Referring to the report on the "progress" and the "stage" of the ongoing mediation that was submitted by Justice Kalifulla before July 18 hearing, the court had said, "Taking into account what has been brought to our notice by the said report, we now fix the hearing of the cases on and from 2.8.2019."



Besides CJI Gogoi, the constitution bench also comprising Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer had directed the top court registry “to make the cases ready for hearing.”

The hearing on the challenge to High court order may take place on day-to-day basis.