Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

India, All India

New law on Triple Talaq challenged in SC

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:13 pm IST

'Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema' has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.

A religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional. (Photo: File)
 A religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The newly enacted law which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence was challenged in the Supreme Court on Friday.

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, 'Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema', a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.

Tags: president ram nath kovind, supreme court, triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The Congress backstabbed democracy. They betrayed the minorities. They betrayed the people of India by voting in favour of the draconian UAPA Bill in the Rajya Sabha,' Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem said. (Photo: File)

'They betrayed people': Left parties on Cong support for UAPA Amendment Bill

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur was not allowed to breastfeed her eight-month-old baby by college authorities during an examination on Friday. (Representational Image)

Jaipur college disallows mother to breastfeed her 8-month-old child during exam

India's Chandrayaan-2 continued its voyage to the Moon with the spacecraft's orbit around the Earth being raised on Friday for the fourth time since its launch last month and all its parameters are normal, space agency ISRO said. (Photo: File)

4th orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 successful, confirms ISRO

A Madurai restaurant has apologised for naming a chicken dish after a Brahmin community after they raised a strong objection over it. (Representational Image)

Will change it: TN hotel apologises for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

MOST POPULAR

1

Will change it: TN hotel apologises for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

2

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

3

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

4

Sex toy brands come together to protest Facebook’s sexist ad policy

5

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham