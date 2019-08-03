New law on Triple Talaq challenged in SC

'Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema' has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.

New Delhi: The newly enacted law which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence was challenged in the Supreme Court on Friday.

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, 'Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema', a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, has moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.