Mediation in Ayodhya has failed, day-to-day hearing to begin from Aug 6: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute after noting that the mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute have failed.

The Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "We got the report and perused. Mediation didn't result in any kind of settlement. So we have to commence hearing from August 6."

The court arrived at this decision after going through the mediation panel’s report which was submitted on Thursday. Earlier, the court had set a three member panel comprising of former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The apex court said the parties in the matter should be ready to start the hearing on the appeals which are before it. It also said that the office of the registry should keep all the material ready for the perusal of the court for the hearing of the matter on day-to-day basis.

"We make it clear that the hearing of the case will be on day-to-day basis until the arguments are concluded," the bench said.

On July 18, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had sought an update on mediation and said they would start day-to-day hearing if there was no merit in continuing the process.

Besides the Chief Justice, the other judges in the constitution bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.