Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

India, All India

Manmohan Singh likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

The Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan fell vacant after the death of BJP leader Madan Lal Saini on June 24.

The party, sources said, is actively considering nominating Singh for the lone seat and if elected, he will have a Rajya Sabha term up to April 3, 2024. (Photo: File)
 The party, sources said, is actively considering nominating Singh for the lone seat and if elected, he will have a Rajya Sabha term up to April 3, 2024. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh may be renominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress from Rajasthan, party sources said.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan fell vacant after the death of BJP leader Madan Lal Saini on June 24. He was elected to the Upper House last year. With the Congress in the majority in Rajasthan, the party is likely to win the seat.

The party, sources said, is actively considering nominating Singh for the lone seat and if elected, he will have a Rajya Sabha term up to April 3, 2024.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a statement listing out the schedule of election for filling up the Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

The election to the seat will be held on August 26 and the result will be declared on the same day after counting. The notification for the election will be issued on August 7.

August 14 will be the last date of nominations and after scrutiny on August 16, candidates can withdraw their application till August 19.

Singh has been a five-time Rajya Sabha member from Assam and has been a member of the Upper House for almost three decades.His term came to an end on June 14.

There has been no vacancy for the Congress after that and Singh could not be renominated as the party is not in power in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also declared that election will be held for one Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on August 26, with the same schedule as that for Rajasthan.

The seat had fallen vacant after Neeraj Shekhar resigned his seat on July 15, 2019. Shekhar, the son of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar was a Samajwadi Party leader and has since joined the BJP.

Tags: manmohan singh, rajya sabha, congress
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Speaker said that the 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government, have been barred from contesting the by-election during the current term. (Photo: PTI)

14 rebel K'taka Cong-JD(S) MLAs move SC against Speaker's decision

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, 'With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Intense heavy rainfall' likely in Mumbai on Saturday, Sunday

Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations. (Photo: ANI)

Troop deployment in J&K based on internal security situation: MHA

'The couple, Rasika Gopalakrishnan and Shivangi Singh, said that they were not doing anything that can be termed as inappropriate and yet were targeted. (Photo: Facebook)

2 lesbians kicked out of Chennai hotel for hugging, holding hands

MOST POPULAR

1

Exciting 2020 iPhone leaks preview game-changing upgrades

2

Upcoming Samsung flagship will be otherworldly

3

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

4

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

5

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham