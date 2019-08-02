Jagan govt shuts down TDP's Anna canteens; likely to rename to Rajanna

The Anna canteens provide meals at Rs 5 for the poor and middle class people.

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has closed the Anna canteens due to non-renewal of its contract with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, reported News18.

Last year, N Chandrababu Naidu’s government had launched around 300 Anna canteens after the name of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR).

After coming to power, the YSRCP government decided in principle to change the name to Rajanna canteens after the late Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, the move currently stands on hold as the agreement with existing food supplying agency expired on July 31, 2019.

The YSRCP government has either done away with or renamed many schemes implemented during the TDP rule. All the schemes announced by the new government during the last two months have been named after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.