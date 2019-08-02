Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:30 PM IST

India, All India

Give access to Kulbhushan in environment free from fear, India tells Pak

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

Pakistan on Friday offered India consular access to Jadhav according to the country’s laws.

Pakistan on Friday offered India consular access to Jadhav, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that the country should review its death sentence to the Indian national and that he had right to consular access. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan on Friday offered India consular access to Jadhav, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that the country should review its death sentence to the Indian national and that he had right to consular access. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to provide ‘unimpeded’ access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav in ‘an environment free from fear of intimidation’, news agency PTI posted quoting sources.

Pakistan on Friday offered India consular access to Jadhav, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that the country should review its death sentence to the Indian national and that he had right to consular access.

India had said Friday that it would evaluate the proposal.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said it would offer consular access according to Pakistani laws, for which the modalities were being worked out.

Tags: india, pakistan, international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In a major judgment, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) does not have provisions that allow judicial magistrates to direct the accused to cooperate with probe agencies by providing voice samples in pending investigations. (Photo: File)

Accused can be directed to give voice samples to probe agencies: SC

He contended that initially, he found strands of hair in the food served to him, and upon taking it up with the outlet, was provided with an alternative meal. (Photo: AFP)

Sarvana Bhavan to pay compensation of Rs 1.10L to SC lawyer for 'mental agony'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked opposition parties to introspect why they have lost the people's trust instead of finding fault with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). (Photo: ANI)

‘First introspect, don't blame EVMs for poll loss’: Fadnavis to Oppn

The CPCB said till now, over 400 grossly polluting Industries (GPIs) have been inspected, but 'very few' reports were submitted to the state boards. (Photo: File)

Pollution control board directs 4 state to take action against ganga polluters

MOST POPULAR

1

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

2

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

3

Sex toy brands come together to protest Facebook’s sexist ad policy

4

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

5

Skip AirPods! Upcoming Apple headphones will be unlike anything you’ve seen or heard

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham