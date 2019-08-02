Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Cops probe what drove CCD boss Siddhartha to ‘suicide’

THE ASIAN AGE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 7:20 am IST

With Siddhartha’s family busy with his last rites, police officials are hoping to speak to them shortly.

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru: A day after his body washed up on the banks of the Netravathi river, the investigation into the death of Cafe Coffee Day owner V.G. Siddhartha is continuing with police teams contacting those who could provide information —such as his finance officers and advisers — on what drove the business tycoon to the brink and maybe forced him to commit suicide.

On Monday evening, Siddhartha, after reaching Ullal Bridge around 6 pm, had gone missing with a massive search leading to the recovery of his body 36 hours later.  Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil met the investigating officer on Thursday to review the developments in the case.

A team has been sent to Bengaluru to question those related to the case and look into phone calls and messages for clues. A letter that Siddhartha reportedly wrote to CCD employees three days before he went missing, in which he had spoken about his financial woes, is also being probed.

The post-mortem report is likely to be ready Friday. With Siddhartha’s family busy with his last rites, police officials are hoping to speak to them shortly.

Tags: vg siddhartha, cafe coffee day
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

Latest From India

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. (Photo: Representational)

Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Mumbai

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead in Panipat

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

Commandos of women district reserve group (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police, in action.

Bastar conflict: Tribal women commandos open new chapter

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

2

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

3

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

4

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

5

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham