Confusion in Cong, CWC only after Lok Sabha session ends

Several names have been doing the rounds for the post, and there is also speculation that a working president may be named along with the chief.

New Delhi: Confusion and speculation over Rahul Gandhi’s replacement continued unabated with the Congress Working Committee meeting now being planned after the ongoing session of Parliament is over. For the first time since the resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a meeting of the party’s general secretaries and state in-charges was convened here Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Congress’ communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date has not been finalised yet.” He added that Rahul Gandhi was very much a part of the working committee and would attend its next meeting.

Congress leader P.L. Punia said at Thursday’s meeting of party leaders AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal proposed that a meeting of the CWC could be held after the Parliament session at the convenience of Mr Gandhi. Insiders claim almost all CWC members have given their preference for the name of the new party chief. The name is likely to be announced at the next CWC meeting. Several names have been doing the rounds for the post, and there is also speculation that a working president may be named along with the chief.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, taking moral responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll debacle at a CWC meeting on May 28. However, the CWC had rejected his resignation, and several leaders met Mr Gandhi asking him to reconsider his resignation. Mr Gandhi, however, made it clear he will not continue as president, nor will any member of the Gandhi family be the next president.

At Thursday’s meeting of party office-bearers, the main agenda was preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, which falls on August 20. The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the occasion.