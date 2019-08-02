CBI asks details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s jail visitors: report

CBI spurred into action after SC on Thursday gave a seven-day deadline to investigate the road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sengar has been named in the First Information Report on the crash, after the family accused him of plotting the incident to kill the survivor. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A CBI team investigating charges in the Unnao case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has asked for details of the politician’s visitors in jail, reported NDTV.

The investigative agency has spurred into action after Supreme Court on Thursday gave a seven-day deadline to investigate the road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

The Unnao rape survivor was travelling to Raebareli on Sunday when the car in which she was travelling had a head-on collision with a truck. Two of the survivor’s aunts died in the crash, while the survivor and her lawyer are in a critical condition.

Sengar has been named in the First Information Report on the crash, after the family accused him of plotting the incident to kill the survivor. On July 12, the survivor’s family had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging danger to them from the former BJP MLA and his aides.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered central security for the family and shifted five cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi. The court also announced deadlines for resolution of the cases.