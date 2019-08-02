Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

India, All India

CBI asks details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s jail visitors: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 3:37 pm IST

CBI spurred into action after SC on Thursday gave a seven-day deadline to investigate the road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sengar has been named in the First Information Report on the crash, after the family accused him of plotting the incident to kill the survivor. (Photo: File)
 Sengar has been named in the First Information Report on the crash, after the family accused him of plotting the incident to kill the survivor. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A CBI team investigating charges in the Unnao case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has asked for details of the politician’s visitors in jail, reported NDTV.

The investigative agency has spurred into action after Supreme Court on Thursday gave a seven-day deadline to investigate the road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

The Unnao rape survivor was travelling to Raebareli on Sunday when the car in which she was travelling had a head-on collision with a truck. Two of the survivor’s aunts died in the crash, while the survivor and her lawyer are in a critical condition.  

Sengar has been named in the First Information Report on the crash, after the family accused him of plotting the incident to kill the survivor. On July 12, the survivor’s family had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging danger to them from the former BJP MLA and his aides.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered central security for the family and shifted five cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi. The court also announced deadlines for resolution of the cases.

Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar, supreme court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

'This man (Azam Khan) is in everything, be it land acquisition or books. He is a land-mafia and education-mafia as well,' Jaya Prada said. (Photo: ANI)

'Azam Khan is land-mafia, education-mafia,' says Jaya Prada

(Photo: File)

Amarnath Yatris, tourists advised to curtail their stay in Valley: J&K govt

A complaint has been registered against DMK leader M K Stalin and four others for holding a poll meeting at a hall in Vellore on Thursday without prior permission. (Photo: File)

FIR filed against Stalin, 4 others for holding poll meeting without permission

Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Junior doctors in Hyd boycotts medical practices, continues protest against NMC Bill

MOST POPULAR

1

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

2

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

3

Sex toy brands come together to protest Facebook’s sexist ad policy

4

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

5

Skip AirPods! Upcoming Apple headphones will be unlike anything you’ve seen or heard

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham