Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:30 PM IST

India, All India

Can't compare Hafiz Saeed, Gautam Navlakha: Chidambaram warns of UAPA bill misuse

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 1:46 pm IST

Chidambaram said amendment violates rights of an individual and if the Bill is passed in the Upper House, the Congress will move SC.

'Who will the Centre name a terrorist? You cannot compare Hafiz Saeed and Gautam Navlakha,' Chidambaram said. (Photo: File)
 'Who will the Centre name a terrorist? You cannot compare Hafiz Saeed and Gautam Navlakha,' Chidambaram said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that proposed amendment in the anti-terror legislation UAPA would be unconstitutional and warned that the power can be misused.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the former union minister said the amendment violates the rights of an individual and if the Bill is passed in the Upper House, the Congress will move the Supreme Court.

“There will be serious repercussions in naming an individual a terrorist... this amendment will be struck down. It is unconstitutional. If this bill is passed then we will move to the building that is a kilometre from here,” he said.

“Who will the Centre name a terrorist? You cannot compare Hafiz Saeed and Gautam Navlakha,” Chidambaram said. Navlakha was an activist who was booked and arrested under UAPA by Pune Police for alleged links to Naxals.

The proposed changes to the UAPA have prompted concerns as the Bill would empower the central government to designate an individual a “terrorist” if they are found committing, preparing for, promoting, or involved in an act of terror by listing the name in the official gazette without giving the person a chance to be heard and waiting for a court conviction.

The Bill, however, does not specify the standard of proof required to establish that an individual is involved or is likely to be involved in terrorist activities. It also does not require that cases be filed against the individual before designating them as terrorists.

On July 29, the Lok Sabha had given its nod to the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA), Bill 2019.

Tags: p chidambaram, rajya sabha, uapa bill, anti-terror bill
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In a major judgment, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) does not have provisions that allow judicial magistrates to direct the accused to cooperate with probe agencies by providing voice samples in pending investigations. (Photo: File)

Accused can be directed to give voice samples to probe agencies: SC

He contended that initially, he found strands of hair in the food served to him, and upon taking it up with the outlet, was provided with an alternative meal. (Photo: AFP)

Sarvana Bhavan to pay compensation of Rs 1.10L to SC lawyer for 'mental agony'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked opposition parties to introspect why they have lost the people's trust instead of finding fault with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). (Photo: ANI)

‘First introspect, don't blame EVMs for poll loss’: Fadnavis to Oppn

The CPCB said till now, over 400 grossly polluting Industries (GPIs) have been inspected, but 'very few' reports were submitted to the state boards. (Photo: File)

Pollution control board directs 4 state to take action against ganga polluters

MOST POPULAR

1

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

2

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

3

Sex toy brands come together to protest Facebook’s sexist ad policy

4

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

5

Skip AirPods! Upcoming Apple headphones will be unlike anything you’ve seen or heard

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham