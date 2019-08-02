Can't compare Hafiz Saeed, Gautam Navlakha: Chidambaram warns of UAPA bill misuse

Chidambaram said amendment violates rights of an individual and if the Bill is passed in the Upper House, the Congress will move SC.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that proposed amendment in the anti-terror legislation UAPA would be unconstitutional and warned that the power can be misused.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the former union minister said the amendment violates the rights of an individual and if the Bill is passed in the Upper House, the Congress will move the Supreme Court.

“There will be serious repercussions in naming an individual a terrorist... this amendment will be struck down. It is unconstitutional. If this bill is passed then we will move to the building that is a kilometre from here,” he said.

“Who will the Centre name a terrorist? You cannot compare Hafiz Saeed and Gautam Navlakha,” Chidambaram said. Navlakha was an activist who was booked and arrested under UAPA by Pune Police for alleged links to Naxals.

The proposed changes to the UAPA have prompted concerns as the Bill would empower the central government to designate an individual a “terrorist” if they are found committing, preparing for, promoting, or involved in an act of terror by listing the name in the official gazette without giving the person a chance to be heard and waiting for a court conviction.

The Bill, however, does not specify the standard of proof required to establish that an individual is involved or is likely to be involved in terrorist activities. It also does not require that cases be filed against the individual before designating them as terrorists.

On July 29, the Lok Sabha had given its nod to the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA), Bill 2019.