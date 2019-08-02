Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

India, All India

Business failures shouldn't be tabooed: Sitharaman on V G Siddhartha's death

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:15 am IST

Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.

V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reacting to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.

Responding to the debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.

"Business failures in this country should not be tabooed, or looked down. On the contrary, we should give an honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC," she said.

V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Read | CCD founder V G Siddhartha's body found on river bank, cops say could be suicide

In a letter purportedly written by him, V G Siddhartha alleged, among other reasons, harassment by the Income Tax Department as cause for his extreme step. The I-T department has denied the charges.

Read | No one was harassed, only followed norms against V G Siddhartha: I-T dept

Jayadev Galla (TDP) said businesses may fail because of economic downturn or business cycle.

Galla also said that accountability of banks need to come under scrutiny.

"Signing of personal guarantee (by industrialist to take loan) is leading to taking extreme action like suicide," he asserted.

Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said that those who have taken loans from banks, will have to pay.

Pinaki Misra (BJD) referred to the death of the coffee tycoon, saying it is unfortunate that the insolvency law "should continuously continue to grow and expand in our country."

He said it does not bode well for the country because "that is not how you reach the USD 5 trillion mark."

Tags: ccd founder, v g siddhartha, income tax, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: Twitter)

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)

Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently

Sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily. (representational Image)

India cites 'grave concern' to US over USD 125 million military help to Pak

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham