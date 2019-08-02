Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

India, All India

2 ‘pro-Cong’ BJP MLAs skip party meet in MP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 7:37 am IST

Narayan Tripathy and Sharad Kol had declared their support to the MP government after voting in favour of a treasury bench-sponsored bill.

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath during a visit to Delhi
 A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath during a visit to Delhi

Bhopal: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs who had jolted their party by backing the seven-month-old Congress-led government during voting on a bill in the Assembly on Wednesday recently were conspicuous by their absence at a BJP legislature party meeting convened here on Thursday.

The MLAs, Narayan Tripathy and Sharad Kol, who had declared their support to the Kamal Nath government openly after voting in favour of the treasury bench-sponsored bill in the recently-concluded budget session failed to turn up along with around at least half-a-dozen party legislators at the meeting, leaving the saffron outfit red-faced.

The meet was convened apparently to demonstrate unity among BJP legislators in the wake of the recent decision by the MLAs to back the Mr Nath in the ‘interest of development’ in their respective Assembly constituencies.

State BJP president and Lok Sabha member Rakesh Singh tried to put up a brave front, saying, “Those party MLAs who were absent in the meeting today had earlier informed me about their inability to turn up owing to their preoccupation.”

“Our legislature party is united like a rock. I have reports that Congress is offering a huge amount of money to some of our party MLAs to quit. But Congress will never succeed in their evil designs,” he added. His remarks come in the wake of assertion by state law minister P.C. Sharma that at least half-a-dozen BJP MLAs were in touch with Congress to switch sides.

“At least six BJP MLAs want to join the Congress. We are keeping a vigil on the intensifying factionalism in BJP in MP and will act at the appropriate time,” he indicated.

He, however, refused to identify the BJP MLAs in question, simply saying, “They are fence-sitters.”

The ruling Congress has a strength of 114 in 230-member MP Assembly, falling short of two MLAs to gain a majority on its own in the House. The party has come to power in MP with outside support from two BSP MLAs, an SP legislator and four Independents. The BJP currently has 108 MLAs.

Tags: kamal nath government, bjp mlas
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. (Photo: Representational)

Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Mumbai

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead in Panipat

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

Commandos of women district reserve group (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police, in action.

Bastar conflict: Tribal women commandos open new chapter

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

2

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

3

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

4

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

5

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham