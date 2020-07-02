Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Jul 2020  Uma Bharti appears in person before CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case
India, All India

Uma Bharti appears in person before CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2020, 12:46 pm IST

The 61-year-old saffron clad BJP leader is the 19th accused to depose before the court.

Former Union minister Uma Bharti.
 Former Union minister Uma Bharti.

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.      

The special CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

 

The 61-year-old saffron clad BJP leader is the 19th accused to depose before the court in the over 27-year-old case. Thirteen other alleged accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani and senior BJP leaders MM Joshi and Kalyan Singh are yet to be examined at this stage. Their lawyers have indicated to the CBI court that they prefer to appear through video conferencing. 

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site. The CBI court is conducting day-to-day hearings to complete the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Tags: cbi court, babri masjid demolition case, babri masjid case, uma bharti

