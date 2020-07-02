Maharashtra home minister reviews security in state after Hotel Taj terror threat call

The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba was among the targets of terrorists during the 26/1 terror attack.

Mumbai: A day after the threat call to Mumbai’s iconic Taj hotel, the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has asked police to tighten the security in the state. Deshmukh, along with the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, reviewed the security measures on Wednesday.

Deshmukh said, “Following an attack on Karachi stock exchange, a threat call was made to Taj Hotel on Monday night. I had detailed discussions with both DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police chief on beefing up security arrangements in the state.”

On Tuesday, security was tightened around The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels in Mumbai after an anonymous caller, who claimed to be a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to carry out 26/11-like attacks, police said.

There were separate threat calls to the hotels from a Pakistani number late Monday night, they said. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba which overlooks the Gateway of India was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.