Thursday, Jul 02, 2020

100th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

605,180

18,198

Recovered

359,896

11,515

Deaths

17,848

412

Maharashtra180298931548053 Tamil Nadu94049529261264 Delhi89802599922803 Gujarat33318240381869 Uttar Pradesh2405616629718 West Bengal1917012528683 Rajasthan1831214574421 Telangana173578082267 Karnataka165148065253 Andhra Pradesh152526988193 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  02 Jul 2020  High Court seeks Centre, Delhi government response on e-registration of documents
India, All India

High Court seeks Centre, Delhi government response on e-registration of documents

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2020, 3:24 pm IST

The court issued notice to the Finance Ministry and Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

Delhi High Court. (PTI)
 Delhi High Court. (PTI)

 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking e-registration of documents at all sub-registrar offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Finance Ministry and Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

 

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 23.

The petitioner-lawyer, D C Tuteja, has contended that due to the pandemic "the entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in favour of their loved ones".  

Advocate Gaurav Bahl, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that physical presence of the parties can be done away with by equipping the sub-registrar offices, 22 in Delhi, with virtual portals which would allow the parties to be virtually present.

This would help save time, money, energy and would also prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

After briefly hearing the petitioner's lawyer, the court said the issue raised was a policy decision and therefore, the other side has to be heard.

The petition has said that the present COVID-19 situation has reflected various aspects of virtual being the new normal.

"The traffic challans, the court hearings and also several offices have been working virtually with no or minimal contact and the same has proven to be very successful and has now shown the world that the benefit of technology is far reaching than it had been anticipated prior to the lockdown being announced," it has said.

Tags: digital india initiative, delhi high court, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

