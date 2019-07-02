‘Stay indoors’: Fadnavis appeals to people as Mumbai gets record rainfall

Roads are also water-logged for the second consecutive day.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary in view of heavy rains in Mumbai, reported IANS.

On Tuesday, the Central Railway suspended suburban train services after incessant heavy rain flooded tracks at several spots between Mumbai-Thane, and services on Western Railway were also hit as Maharashtra government declared a precautionary public holiday for the city, officials said.

Roads are also water-logged for the second consecutive day.

Read | Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Navy carries out rescue ops in Kurla, holiday today

The two highways, main and arterials roads remained virtually deserted as people chose to remain indoors, autorickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs were also largely missing.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region.