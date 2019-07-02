Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Singapore High Court orders to freeze bank account of Nirav Modi's sister

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 6:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:02 pm IST

The two are the sister and brother-in-law of Nirav Modi, who is currently under arrest in this alleged bank fraud case in London.

The high court had ordered freezing the balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) on the request of the ED on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from "proceeds of crime" illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank, it said. (Photo: File)
 The high court had ordered freezing the balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) on the request of the ED on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from "proceeds of crime" illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank, it said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  The Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of bank deposits worth Rs 44.41 crore kept in that country by PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi's sister and brother-in-law as part of a money laundering probe in India, the Enforcement Directorate or ED said Tuesday.

The agency said the bank account is in the name of Pavillion Point Corporation based in the British Virgin Island, a company "beneficially owned" by Purvi Modi and Maiank Mehta.

The two are the sister and brother-in-law of Nirav Modi, who is currently under arrest in this alleged bank fraud case in London.

The high court had ordered freezing the balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) on the request of the ED on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from "proceeds of crime" illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank, it said.

The agency had attached this bank account in Singapore as part of a provisional order issued last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the same was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of the law in March this year, it said.

Last week, four Swiss bank accounts, holding deposits of over Rs 283 crore, of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB case, and his sister were similarly "frozen" by authorities in Switzerland as part of the money laundering probe being conducted against them in India.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb scam, singapore high court, ed
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

‘Pakistan remains committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019,’ a press release said. (Photo: ANI)

India-Pak to hold second meet on Kartarpur corridor on July 14

Kumar was asked to surrender his passport while granting bail. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: HC extends interim bail of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar will also be present in the meeting at RBI's office in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Minister Sitharaman to address RBI central board on July 8

He is an active member of the Dhulian module of the JMB which is responsible for the blast. (Representional Image)

Bodh Gaya blast accused JMB terrorist held in West Bengal's Bardhman

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

2

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

3

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

4

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

5

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham