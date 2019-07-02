Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi concerned about water scarcity

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:55 am IST

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also highlighted the importance of water, saying if there is water, there is a tomorrow.

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: @INCIndia | Twitter)
 Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: @INCIndia | Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday expressed concern over the scarcity of water in various parts of the country and said everyone should join hands to find a solution to the problem before it is too late. “Water is a lifeline but right now growing scarcity of water is a big concern for us,” the AICC in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

All of us together should find a solution to the problem before it is too late, she said.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Mr Randeep Surjewala also highlighted the importance of water, saying if there is water, there is a tomorrow. “In the last 10 years, 4,500 rivers and 20 lakh ponds, wells and lakes have disappeared. Water preservation is a national challenge. We need to rise above politics, and together find a solution to the problem. There should not be any delay in this,” he said.

On Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat, appealed to all Indians to create awareness on water shortage, share knowledge of traditional methods of water storage and share information about individuals and NGOs working on water conservation.

“Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8 per cent of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country. Now the time has come to find a solution. I believe we can also solve this predicament by the participation of people,” he said.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Zaira Wasim

Activist says Zaira was face of Kashmiri girls, but not anymore

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

36 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

The state government also intends to issue unique ID to each of its indigenous residents on the basis of the final list of citizens.

Nagaland plans ‘NRC’ to count indigenous people

Kedar Jadhav (left) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate an England wicket during the match in Birmingham on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Team India stumbles

MOST POPULAR

1

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

2

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

3

Infinix S4 review: Budget beast!

4

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

5

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham