Oppn attacks Kerala govt over custodial death; CM assures probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 10:21 pm IST

Rajkumar's widow and mother met CM Vijayan and sought an impartial probe in the case. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The alleged custodial death of a man in Kerala’s Idukki has put the state government in the line of fire.

The deceased named Rajkumar,49, was accused in a money-laundering case and died in police custody last week and attempts were made to pass the death as a natural cause. The autopsy report revealed serious injuries to his ribs and feet.

The relatives of Rajkumar accuse that he was denied water and food.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of justice and strict action against those involved. The Opposition, however, created ruckus in the assembly and staged a walkout.

“No one has the right to keep a person in custody illegally and beat him to death. Such persons will no longer be there in the force. The government views the latest death seriously and we will take strict action against those responsible for this,” Hindustan Times quoted the CM.

According to Rajkumar’s widow, he was taken into custody on June 12. However, the police records state that he was arrested on June 16. He died on June 21 in Peermedu sub jail and his relatives were told about his death a day after.

The administration has suspended four police personnel including two drivers.

The Opposition protested saying that senior officers were left untouched. They also sought enquiry against the local leaders belonging to CPI(M) and Superintendent of Police of Idukki.

“The CM, who also holds home portfolio, has given a free will to the police to kill people. There were many attempts to sabotage the case. More than a week has passed since his death not a single arrest is made in the case. We need a judicial probe into the case,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

His relatives said he was just a collection agent of the fake chit fund involving Rs 3 crore and there were also conflicting reports about the money seized from him.

His widow said many people were involved and that he was murdered as a part of conspiracy.

Rajkumar’s widow and mother met CM Vijayan and sought an impartial probe in the case.

