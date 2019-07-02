Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

Nagaland plans ‘NRC’ to count indigenous people

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 6:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:48 am IST

The authorities, who will start the process from July 10, have designated the team for each village and ward.

 The state government also intends to issue unique ID to each of its indigenous residents on the basis of the final list of citizens.

Guwahati: In what is said to be its own variant of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Nagaland government has issued a notification for preparing the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants Certificates of Nagaland (RIIN), with the objective of preventing the issuance of fake indigenous inhabitant certificates.

The notification issued by the state government on Saturday said: “The RIIN will be the master list of all indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland and will be prepared with an extensive survey — with the help of village-wise and ward-wise list of indigenous inhabitants based on official records.”

The authorities, who will start the process from July 10, have designated the team for each village and ward. Each team comprising members from various walks of life will have the deputy commissioner, SDO, BDO and DEO as member with representatives of gaon panchayats.

The deputy commissioner has been directed to ensure that all teams are set up by name within seven days of the publication of the notification and information on the team is made public through village council chiefs, VDB secretaries, the ward authorities, tribal hohos, church authorities, NGOs and the public.

The teams will go house-to-house for enumeration and make a list of indigenous inhabitants. Each family member will be listed in the village of their original residence.

They will also record if any member of the family was residing in town areas or elsewhere.

According to the notification, the format of preparing the list will mention permanent residence and present residence separately. Aadhaar numbers, wherever available, will also be recorded, the notification said. The list of indigenous inhabitants will be published in the respective villages and wards and authenticated by the village and ward authorities under the supervision of the district administration.

Pointing out that the provisional lists prepared by the teams would be published in villages and wards, as well as on the of the district and the state government website on September 11, security sources said claims and objections could be filed for a period of 30 days, that is on or before October 10, 2019.

Once the process is complete and all genuine indigenous inhabitants are issued certificates and the RIIN is notified, all existing indigenous inhabitant certificates issued by any authority will be invalid, the notification further added.

