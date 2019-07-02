Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

Mohan Bhagwat leads RSS brass in Twitter debut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:57 am IST

The account of another joint general secretary of the Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale, who has been on Twitter for quite some time, was verified recently.

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Making their Twitter debut in an attempt to check fake news through their parody accounts, the RSS top brass, including its supremo Mohan Bhagwat, on Monday entered the micoblogging sphere.

Though the official account of the RSS has been active since 2011 and has 1.3 million followers, the decision to open verified accounts of its top brass was taken to check misinformation through their fake accounts.

Besides Mr Bhagwat, six others, including Sangh’s general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, its three joint general secretaries—Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V. Bhagai-ah and its publicity head Arun Kumar and another senior functionary Anirudh Deshpandae entered the microblogging world.

One of the functionaries, whose account was created recently said Twitter is not the platform where Sangh would like to engage in a dialogue with the public as Sangh pracharaks (full time workers) "always stay in touch with the public".

Mr Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat and it follows only one account that of the official account of the sangh, which is mostly used for releasing official statements and dissemination of information.

Mr Bhagwat’s verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat and it follows only one account that of the official account of the sangh, which is mostly used for releasing official statements and dissemination of information.

