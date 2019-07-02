Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA receives threat letter to blow up Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 1:16 pm IST

Jain told the police that she received a letter at her office on Monday.

BJP MLA from Ganj Basoda, Leena Jain on Monday approached the police stating that she has received a letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as her, police said. (Photo: File)
 BJP MLA from Ganj Basoda, Leena Jain on Monday approached the police stating that she has received a letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as her, police said.

New Delhi: BJP MLA from Ganj Basoda, Leena Jain on Monday approached the police stating that she has received a letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as her, police said.

"Personal Assistant of MLA, Satish Srivastava presented a letter to us. He said that the letter was sent at his office via post. The letter has threatened to blow up the railway station, hospital, police station, the MLA and the Union Home Minister," Town Inspector, Ganj Basoda Prakash Sharma told reporters here.

"We have informed the senior officials and the security has been tightened in the area. Bomb disposal squad has also been called," he said.



"I have received the letter around 2:30 pm at my office. In the letter, someone has threatened to blow up Home Minister Amit Shah, Ganj Basoda railway station, police station and Rajiv Gandhi hospital were threatened to blow up," she said.

