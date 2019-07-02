Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Finance Minister Sitharaman to address RBI central board on July 8

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:29 pm IST

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar will also be present in the meeting at RBI's office in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) central board of directors in a customary post-budget meeting on July 8.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar will also be present in the meeting at RBI's office in the national capital.

It will be Sitharaman's first post-Budget meeting with the RBI's central board of directors. She took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister on May 31 after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the second term in general elections.

The Union Budget will be presented by her in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, reserve bank of india, anurag thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

