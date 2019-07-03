Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:37 PM IST

India, All India

Digvijay Singh demands regulation for social media; blames fake news for communal tensions

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 9:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 9:11 pm IST

He demanded a comprehensive law so that indecent language and spread of communal poison is checked on social media.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A demand to frame a law to regulate fake news and indecent language on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook was made in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said communal riots and societal divide is being created by circulation of fake news on social media. "Studies have shown that fake news is more dangerous than terrorism," he said.

He said lies and indecent language used on Twitter and other social media trigger communal riots and create societal divide. "Many people (tweeting fake news) are followed by big people," he said without naming anyone.

He demanded a comprehensive law so that indecent language and spread of communal poison is checked on social media.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue raised was important but there is a need to evolve a consensus else there will be allegations of trampling freedom of expression.

N Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK) demanded extending of the 25 percent reservation to natives and locals of a state in all the 48 central universities. He said 25 per cent reservation for locals in all courses in Pondicherry University has not been implemented despite the academic executive council accepting such a move in 2013-14.

Vijay P Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) wanted the government to come out with safety guidelines to check abuse and addiction of online gaming. He said China provides for showing no blood in games,
Australia has banned 220 games and South Korea does not permit some games to be played by children below 16 years.

"It is essential to formulate guidelines for online gaming for safety of children," he said.

Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) wanted rules to check mushrooming coaching centres. TK Rangarajan (CPM) criticised the move to corporatise production units of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is looking to hive off its rolling stock and locomotive production units and associated workshops into a new government-owned entity called Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company. Corporatisation will lead to denial of reservation to SC/ST and OBCs as such a provision does not apply to private entities, he said.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP) demanded Rs 3000 per month be paid to farmers in Bundelkhand region where crops are being destroyed by cattle. Such crop damage, he said, is not covered by crop insurance.

While Saroj Pandey (BJP) wanted yoga to be included as part of compulsory education, Satyanarayan Jatiya (BJP) wanted service lanes be constructed along highways and safety provisions such as ambulances to be made.

Tags: digvijay singh, fake news
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rajkumar’s widow and mother met CM Vijayan and sought an impartial probe in the case. (Photo: File)

Oppn attacks Kerala govt over custodial death; CM assures probe

A police team went to his native place in Bihar where a series of raids were conducted. (photo: Representational image)

Delhi: Tired of quarreling, man kills his two wives

Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda. (Photo: File)

Government eyes urea imports; revives five fertiliser plants

The court also said that victims of dog bite have to stand in long queues at government hospitals including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals where the anti-rabies injection is administered. (Photo: File)

HC notice to AAP govt over report on anti-rabies vaccine shortage

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

2

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

3

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

4

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

5

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham