Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

India, All India

Congress condemns vandalisation of temple in Old Delhi

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 8:31 pm IST

Tensions prevailed in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn.

The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, just across the place where the incident occurred. (Photo: File)
 The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, just across the place where the incident occurred. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the vandalisation of a temple and violence in Old Delhi area as “condemnable”, while underlining that the national capital’s law and order is the responsibility of the Modi government.

Tensions prevailed Monday in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn and a temple was vandalised in the locality.

“The incident of vandalisation of Durga temple and violence by anarchic elements in Old Delhi is condemnable and utterly shameful,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

“Delhi’s law and order is in the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah and is the responsibility of the BJP government,” he said.

The Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Surjewala also appealed to people to not believe in rumours and maintain peace.

Security has been beefed up in the Lal Kuan locality to prevent any flare-up.

The trouble began late Sunday night when Aas Mohammad (20) was parking his scooter outside a building. Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building, who runs an eatery stall there, objected to it, witnesses said.

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue.

Senior police officials said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered based on Mohammad’s statement, the other case is based on the statement by Gupta and the third case was lodged against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.

“When Mohammad and Gupta were at the police station, some unknown people gathered outside the temple and vandalised it. This led to tension in the area,” Saqib, a 27-year-old software engineer and a local, claimed.

The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, just across the place where the incident occurred.

Tags: congress, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The extradition of Mallya--who is wanted in India on charges of defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore--expedited after home secretary Sajid Javid's February 4 order. (Photo: File)

Vijay Mallya allowed to appeal against extradition to India

The ban was first imposed on the firm by the National Democratic government in July 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Govt extends ban on chopper scam tainted Italian defence firm Leonardo

Valiyathura police have registered a case after the DGP received a letter from the German consulate about Lisa's disappearance. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

SIT formed to probe case of missing German tourist in Kerala

The demonetisation decision in the first term of the Modi government in 2016 had created a huge controversy. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

No study on effect of note-ban: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

2

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

3

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

4

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

5

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham