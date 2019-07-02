Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Amid heavy rainfall, Maharashtra declares July 2 as public holiday

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 9:41 am IST

BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has directed all the ward officer to reach their office and monitor the flood situation.

Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools. (Photo: File)
 Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.

Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

"Would like to announce and confirm that tomorrow 2nd July 2019, has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public and private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and kokan areas," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has directed all the ward officer to reach their office and monitor the flood situation.

The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard. The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

Tags: heavy downpour, water logging, publc holiday
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Navy carries out rescue ops in Kurla, holiday today

As many as 400 officials took part in this plantation drive, including 50 policemen, and planted saplings as a way of responding to the assault. (Photo: ANI)

400 Forest Range officers plant saplings to protest against TRS attack

A second runway has been made operational for flights, as the plane continues to be stuck at the end of the runway. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amid heavy downpour, Mumbai airport closes main runway; 54 flights diverted

Yesterday, a Surat bound SpiceJet aircraft had also overshot the runway while landing. (Photo: File)

Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

MOST POPULAR

1

Revenge porn laws now encompass deepfakes

2

Samsung calls Galaxy Fold ‘embarrassing’

3

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

4

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms grotesque induction cooker hob design

5

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham