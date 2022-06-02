Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

  Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2022, 11:57 am IST

I urge PM Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done, Kejriwal said

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a "fake" case like Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

 

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

 

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

