Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Jun 2022  ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case
India, All India

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Jun 2, 2022, 6:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2022, 6:56 am IST

While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its headquarters on June 8, Rahul has been asked to appear June 2

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
  Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. While Mrs Gandhi (75) has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8, Mr Gandhi, who has been asked to appear on June 2, has written to the probe agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is abroad. Meanwhile, a political war of words has broken out between the Congress and the BJP over the issue.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction. The ED, officials said, wants to record the statements of the Gandhis under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The case to probe the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper and is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), was registered recently.

The ED registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramania Swamy in 2013.

In his complaint, Mr Swamy accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. The BJP MP complained that the Young Indian Pvt Ltd paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress party. The other accused in this case filed by Mr Swamy are Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda.

 

The Delhi High Court in February last year issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response to Mr Swamy's plea seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court. The Gandhis, however, contended that the plea by Mr Swamy was "misconceived and premature".

The first family of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The ED recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation. The questioning of the Gandhis is part of ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and roles of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

 

After the fresh ED summons, the Congress hit out at the BJP. Speaking to the media, party national spokesman and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. "The National Herald has a history that goes back to the independence (movement) days."

He further added that all opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, are under attack by the central agencies. "All companies do improve their balance sheets by turning loans into equity," he said.

Mr Singhvi said, "In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the government didn't like it and removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems."

 

The Congress party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "We will not get frightened, we will not bow down."

Reacting to the vendetta allegation by the Congress party, the BJP president J.P. Nadda said, "Have you ever seen a criminal say I'm criminal? They (Sonia - Rahul Gandhi) will of course deny it. Documents are proof. If a chargesheet is filed, you'd approach court to get it quashed, but they sought bail. It means they're guilty."

Claiming a "strong message has gone that no one is above the law of the country," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "If you indulge in corruption, you have to pay the consequences. The ED is acting fearlessly and independently and no one should have any problem with that. I would also like to remind the Gandhi family that they are out on bail in the same matter. And now the ED is probing the money laundering angle. During the congress regime, the investigating agencies were called caged parrots by the honourable Supreme Court. Now, these agencies are acting independently."

 

Tags: national herald case, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The party held two national executive meetings in Bengaluru (Karnataka) in 2015 and Kozhikode (Kerala) in 2016. (AFP file photo)

Eye on South: BJP national executive in Hyderabad on July 2-3

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham