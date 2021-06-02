Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Jun 2021  CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams are off
India, All India

CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams are off

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 2, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2021, 1:10 am IST

The CBSE will now compile Class 12 results as per a well defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Putting an end to the suspense on holding of the CBSE Class 12 exams, the Centre on Tuesday announced its cancellation, in both online and offline modes. The CBSE will now compile Class 12 results as per a “well defined objective criteria” in a “time-bound manner”, the government said after high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Those students who still want to take the exams for evaluation will have that option when the Covid-19 situation improves. The Prime Minister said the decision on the CBSE Class 12 was taken in the interest of the students as the pandemic had affected the academic calendar and the board exams issue was causing immense anxiety among students, their parents and teachers, “which must be put to an end”.

 

Soon after the Centre announced this decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said its Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examination would also be cancelled in view of the Covid-19 situation. “The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon,” CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

In an official order issued on Tuesday night, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said: "In view of the present situation of the Covid- 19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ISC (Class 12) Year 2021 examination. The safety, health and well-being of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest." It added: “The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism."

 

The CISCE said that after the declaration of the Class 12 results, if some candidates are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, it will give an option to such candidates to write the exams at a later date, when the situation is more conducive. The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

At the review meeting on Tuesday evening, the PM said the Covid-19 situation was a dynamic one across the country and though the numbers are coming down and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown.

 

“Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. In today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk… All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” the PM said.

Referring to the wide consultative process, the PM voiced appreciation that a student friendly decision had been reached after consulting all stakeholders. He also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue.

 

The new evaluation pattern may throw new challenges for Central universities like Delhi University that admit students for the majority of its undergraduate courses on the basis of marks. However, universities are also contemplating taking admissions based on the performance in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) aptitude test clubbed with board results conducted by National Testing Agency.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Union ministers of home, defence, finance, commerce, I&B, petroleum and women and child development as well as the Cabinet Secretary, the PM’s principal secretary and the secretaries of the school education and higher education departments.

 

Reacting to the cancellation of exams, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Congratulations, students of Class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was glad the misery of Class 12 students had come to an end. He had pushed for exams not to be held till the examinees were vaccinated. He said “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief!”

Tags: cbse exams cancelled, modi announces cbse exams cancelled, class 12 results, council for the indian school certificate examinations (cisce), indian school certificate (isc) class 12 board examination

Latest From India

The Union home ministry late on Monday evening slapped a showcause notice on 1987-batch IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay hours before he retired as the state’s chief secretary after rejecting a three-month extension. (Photo:PTI)

MHA sends showcause to Bengal's ex-top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the adverse GDP and unemployment figures and raised the issue of

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on GDP, unemployment

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

A special bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued notice on the plea and sought response from the petitioner, who filed a PIL before the high court. (PTI)

SC stays HC order on levy of IGST on imported oxygen concentrators for personal use

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham