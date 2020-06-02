Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

No respite from coronavirus menace as cases near 2 lakh mark

THE ASIAN AGE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 2, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2020, 12:01 pm IST

India is now the 7th worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The latest figures.
 The latest figures.

New Delhi: While Day 1 of Unlock 1 saw more economic activities picking up, there remained palpable fear among people in big cities like Delhi where the number of coronavirus cases have gone up substantially. According to union health ministry update on Tuesday, there were 8,171 new infections and 204 deaths as overall cases went up to 1,98,706.  

The overall death toll in the country was 5,598. India is now the 7th worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 97,581 while 95,526 people have recovered taking India’s recovery rate to 48.07%.

Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu. Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. There were three more fatalities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

While many states have decided to end most of the restrictions and even open up places of religions gatherings and big market places, Karnataka, Kerala do not want to rush. Karnataka has announced to extend the lockdown till June 30 while Kerala said it will take a call on June 8 on opening of religious places. Places like Thane in Maharashtra, too, have announced to keep the area shut till June 30.  

Health experts expect a bigger spike in cases in the coming days due to lifting of restrictions and have advised state governments against opening of religious places at this time saying it would risk higher number of infections in view of greater density in such places. Some experts have also expressed that state governments are not testing enough.

Indian Railways from Monday has started its express mail services and it is expected that cases may rise due to the movement of passengers. Meanwhile, Indian Railways' first COVID-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi. These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station. In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors. The coaches were deployed on Sunday following a written request from the Delhi government.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus toll, covid-19, ministry of health and family welfare

Latest From India

Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, two officials of the Pakistan high commission who have been apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for carrying out espionage activities in the country. (PTI)

Pakistan High Commission officials were caught red-handed, says India

Representational image.

13 infiltrators killed in 4 days across LOC

Representational image.

Amid standoff with China, India puts border roads in fast lane

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia. (AFP Photo)

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham