Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Gujarat man's father rises from the dead, as per one SMS from hospital

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 2, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2020, 2:33 pm IST

Shah slammed the "gross negligence" of the authorities in civil hospital and Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

In what may seem like a routine message, a Gujarat man received an SMS from a hospital informing of his father's transfer to a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad on May 30. But instead of assuaging 30-year-old Sagar Shah's concerns regarding his father's treatment, it spooked him off. Why? Shah's father had already died on May 16.

Shah, a tuition teacher, was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying, "I was shocked and equally pained. I realised it was another example of sheer negligence on part of the hospitals. I myself cremated my father on May 16, took photographs."

According to the report, Shah slammed the "gross negligence" of the authorities in civil hospital and Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, which the Gujarat High Court recently termed as "dungeon".

This is not the first time that such a bizzare incident has taken place in the Vijay Rupani-ruled state.

Just few days back, another resident of Ahmedabad had received a call from a hospital informing of his father-in-law's Covid-negative result and transfer to a non-Covid ward, days after he had cremated him.

"We wondered if we had performed the last rites of our father or someone else as we had not seen his face," the son- in-law was quoted by WION News as saying.

Tags: gujarat coronavirus, coronavirus in gujarat, covid-19
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Representational image.

Covid scare in MP after entire Tribal village in Balaghat reports fever

This satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. PTI photo

Maharashtra deploys 10 NDRF teams as cyclonic storm Nisarga approaches

A sign reminding people to use hand sanitisers is seen ahead of the opening of Marine Drive to the public as the government eases restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Restrictions lifted partially from Mumbai’s first containment zone

Representational image

4-year-old girl raped, thrown into well in Bangay

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham