Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:20 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia elected leader of Congress MPs, hails Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 6:41 am IST

As leader of the Congress in Parliament, Mrs Gandhi has the authority to decide the leaders of the party in both the Houses.

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi receives a bouquet of flowers from former PM Manmohan Singh at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi receives a bouquet of flowers from former PM Manmohan Singh at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was yet again elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday, putting to rest the week-long speculation over the possibility of Congress president Rahul Gandhi taking over the responsibility from her in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The party was earlier abuzz over the likelihood of Mr Gandhi playing a bigger role in Parliament after his surprise decision to step down as party chief in the wake of the defeat in Lok Sabha elections. He will now continue as party president till the time a suitable replacement is found.

Taking over the CPP leader’s responsibility, Mrs Gandhi said “decisive measures” are being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Rahul Gandhi’s “fearless leadership”.

“In this time of crisis, we must acknowledge the numerous challenges confronting the Congress party. The CWC met a few days ago to deliberate the next steps and the way forward for us. Several decisive measures to strengthen the party are being discussed,” she said, while hinting at changes in the Congress.

Mrs Gandhi said it was time to draw appropriate lessons from the party’s defeat in the elections and declared that undeterred by the many challenges that lie ahead, “we (Congress) will rise again”.

As leader of the Congress in Parliament, Mrs Gandhi has the authority to decide the leaders of the party in both the Houses.

During the CPP meeting, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh proposed Mrs Gandhi’s name which was unanimously approved by all the MPs.

After her election, Mrs Gandhi thanked the 12.13 crore people who voted for the Congress, pointing out that even in defeat, the party has a sizeable voter base.

Striking an emotive note, she thanked Rahul Gandhi “for toiling night and day and taking on the Modi government... raising concerns about all sections of society and helping the party win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan”.

She said, “As we speak, emotional messages are coming for his continuation (as the party chief).”

In her speech, the CPP leader called upon party MPs not to let their guard down and urged them to play the role of an effective Opposition and ensure better coordination and cooperation with like-minded parties in Rajya Sabha.

Asking members to raise those issues Parliament that resonate in the minds of party workers and public, Mrs Gandhi said that the party will play a constructive role in supporting the government in reform measures but will oppose it for its “divisive and regressive actions”.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

‘Foreigner’ served in Indian Army for 30 years

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh govt mulls ‘right to water’

Pratap Sarangi

Pratap Sarangi was witness in murder probe

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.

From village to Parliament, 64-yr-old Pratap Sarangi’s journey

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

4

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

5

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham