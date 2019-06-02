Security, people’s welfare our top priority: Amit Shah

Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said country’s security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.

Mr Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities.

“Country’s security and people’s welfare are the Modi government’s priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfil all these priorities,” he tweeted after assuming the char-ge. Mr Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.

“Today, I have taken charge as India’s Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me,” he said.

Mr Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home — G.K. Reddy and Nityananda Rai — also took charge Saturday. Mr Rai is Bihar state president of the BJP.

Mr Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

A home ministry official said Mr Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

Three Governors, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand chief minister called on home minister. Malik, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and Maharashtra Gover-nor C. Vidyasagar Rao met Mr Shah separately during the day.

Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls.