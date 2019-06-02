Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

India, All India

May he continue to inspire risk-takers: PM condoles Veeru Devgan's death

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 3:36 pm IST

The Prime Minister wrote at length about Devgan's work as a stuntman 'in an era of no visual effects'.

'This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it, PM Modi wrote. (Photo: ANI)
 'This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it, PM Modi wrote. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's renowned stunt director Veeru Devgan, terming it as a "great loss to the industry".

Ajay Devgn shared the letter written by the Prime Minister to his mother Veena Devgan on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry," read the letter.

Hailing Devgan's work as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more, PM Modi wrote, "This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it."

The Prime Minister wrote at length about Devgan's work as a stuntman "in an era of no visual effects".

"There is something deeply moving about people like Shri Devgan who took great personal risks to enthrall audiences in an era of no 'visual effects', knowing well that the glory of taking those risks would not be credited to them. It is said that great things can be achieved if we do not care who gets the credit but concentrate on doing the best we can," PM wrote in the moving letter.

Praising his dedication towards the film industry, the PM added, "He was known for his personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an action choreographer as well as for being meticulous about the safety of his team. Shri Devgan lived this ideal and his contributions to the film industry will be remembered forever."

Referring to him as an inspiration, the statement concluded, "May he continue to inspire risk-takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes. Om Shanti to the departed soul."

Ajay Devgn was "touched" by PM Modi's gesture, in response he wrote, "My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir."

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, several other B-Town stars earlier condoled the action choreographer's death, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranvir Shorey, Aftab Shivdasani, Abbas-Mustan to name a few.

Devgan was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest leading to his death on May 27.

Devgan choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla'.

Tags: veeru devgan, pm modi, twitter, ajay devgn
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

8 new MPs were inducted in the Bihar cabinet from Nitish Kumar's JD(U). (Photo: ANI)

8 new ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet, NDA-JD(U) coalition intact

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Primary investigation reveals that Harish along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event. (Photo: Facebook)

World famous Rajasthani folk dancer queen Harish, killed in SUV accident

MOST POPULAR

1

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

2

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

3

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in South Africa Bangladesh match

4

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

5

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham