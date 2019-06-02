Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh govt mulls ‘right to water’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 6:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 6:47 am IST

Great initiative by state, says ‘Water Man’ Rajendra Singh.

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
 A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to bring in a legislation in the coming monsoon session of the Assembly recognising access to water a human right.

Chief minister Kamal Nath issued a directive to authorities concerned to draft a legislation on Right to Water “aiming at ensuring adequate water for every person in the urban areas” in the state, a spokesman of the state government told this newspaper here. The ensuing monsoon session of the house may see passage of the legislation, official sources said.

Madhya Pradesh would be the first state in the country to recognise access to water a human right if the house ensures passage of the proposed legislation in the ensuing monsoon session.

A senior officer of the department indicated that every household in urban MP would get pipe water connection and supply of at least 55 liters of drinking water would be ensured to each family daily.

The state government was mulling to undertake water conservation measures like renovation and preservation of traditional water sources such as ponds and water bodies in urban areas.

It may be recalled that Human Right to Water and Sanitation (HRWS) was recognised as human right by the United Nations General Assembly on July 28, 2010.

The HRWS “obliges” governments to ensure that people can enjoy clean, available, acceptable, accessible, and affordable water and sanitation.

Noted water conservation expert of the country, Dr Rajendra Singh, famously known as ‘Water Man’ of India, described the decision by MP government to recognise access to water by people as human right through legislation a “great initiative”. He, however, demanded the state government to enlarge the scope of the proposed legislation.

Tags: madhya pradesh government, hrws

Latest From India

Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

‘Foreigner’ served in Indian Army for 30 years

Pratap Sarangi

Pratap Sarangi was witness in murder probe

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.

From village to Parliament, 64-yr-old Pratap Sarangi’s journey

BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Security, people’s welfare our top priority: Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

4

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

5

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham