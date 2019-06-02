Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, All India

From village to Parliament, 64-yr-old Pratap Sarangi’s journey

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 5:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 6:42 am IST

A national executive member of BJP, Mr Sarangi was elected to Odisha Assembly twice in 2004 and 2009.

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.
  The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.

Balasore: Pratap Sarangi is fondly called by people in his home district Balasore as Nana, which refers to elder brother.

The bachelor politician Pratap Sarangi who was elected from Balasore Lok Sabha seat and was inducted into the Union council of ministers on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was assigned ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, loves to be called by this name.

The two-time MLA from Nilagiri in Balasore, Mr Pratap made his maiden entry to Lok Sabha this year by winning from Balasore constituency defeating sitting BJD’s crorepati  MP and industrialist Rabindra Kumar Jena by 12,956 votes.

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.  

He lives in a thatched house, rides a bicycle and spends a major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children and his simplicity has already created a buzz in social media. A national executive member of BJP, Mr Sarangi was elected to Odisha Assembly twice in 2004 and 2009. He had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Balasore constituency but lost to BJD’s Rabindra Jena. Mr Sarangi’s association with active politics and electoral victories has not affected his lifestyle as he continues to live in a mud and bamboo house and rides a bicycle to most places, even during his earlier poll campaigns.

After graduating from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, he, according to his close friends, wanted to become a monk of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission but the math encouraged him to engage himself in social work instead.

Thereafter, he started serving people in and around his village and got associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He is credited with opening a number of schools for the poor children in the tribal and remote areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts of the state which were devoid of educational facilities.

In the run up to the recent elections, Pratap adopted his own style of campaigning, which was in sharp contrast to that of his rivals who had hired professional agencies and campaign managers. He relied on party workers and moved around in an autorickshaw. The newly elected lawmaker is firm that his new status as parliamentarian will not change his lifestyle as he believes in working for the people and serving the country.

Tags: narendra modi, pratap sarangi
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore

Latest From India

Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

‘Foreigner’ served in Indian Army for 30 years

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh govt mulls ‘right to water’

Pratap Sarangi

Pratap Sarangi was witness in murder probe

BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Security, people’s welfare our top priority: Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

4

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

5

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham