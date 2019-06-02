Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, All India

‘Foreigner’ served in Indian Army for 30 years

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 6:47 am IST

Kargil veteran Mohammed Sanaullah was declared foreign national by Foreigner Tribunal.

Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah
 Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

Guwahati: If documentary evidence presented before the Foreigners Tribunal by Md Sanaullah, from Assam, are to be believed, then a Bangadeshi national has served the Indian Army for 30 years, including in Kargil during the 1999 India-Pakistan war. The Foreigners Tribunal has, in its May 25 order, referred to various anomalies in the documents that Md Sanaullah presented before it and declared him a foreign national in an open court.

Investigations by various agencies, including one by the government of Assam, have found no anomaly in the tribunal’s order.

Mr Sanaullah had submitted a dozen documentary evidence, including his birth certificate, land documents, his sister’s date of birth, mother’s record of casting votes to the Foreigners Tribunal, but most of the documents and evidence were contradictory and failed to corroborate each other.

Referring to the constitutional status of declaring a foreign national, security sources pointed out that the “onus” of proving the nationality lies on the suspect.

Sources said that the case against Mr Sanaullah was registered in 2008, and he was served a notice soon after the case was registered, yet till 2017 he did not inform the Army about the case registered against him in the Foreigners Tribunal.

Arguing that while serving in Army, he had an opportunity to present his case before the Army for justice, security sour-ces said that instead he tried to hide the notice from the forces.

He was commissioned as a JCO, in 2014 promoted to subedar and later made Honorary Lieutenant.

After his retirement in 2017, Mr Sanaullah joined the Assam Border Police, security sources said, pointing out that he was once again guilty of not informing the border police about the ongoing proceeding against him in the  Foreigners Tribunal.

Mr Sanaullah, who is now trying to present his case as that of mistaken identity after the order of the tribunal, has not only received the notice of the tribunal as well as border police but also defended the case before the superintendent of police of the border police.

Md Sanaullah who has been sent to the detention Centre also presented multiple certificates in his defence but most of them did not corroborate each other. The border police have discharged him from services since May 23, 2019, following the Foreig-ner Tribunal’s order.

When contacted, superintendent of police Patha Jyoti Mahanata said that they have sent him to the detention centre.

After the Foreigners Tribunal declared him a foreign national in an open court, he had an opportunity to file a review petition but he chose instead to go to the media, security sources said.

According to the observation of the Foreigners Tribunal, Mr Sanaullah’s name has been mentioned as Marjyo-Ullah aged 25 years in the voter list of 1989. But as per the documents submitted to the tribunal, his age should be 22 and not 25, the member of the Foreigners Tribunal pointed out in the order.

The tribunal further found that after the death of his father in 1973, the mutation of land was done in the name of Sanaullah and his brothers, Barik Ali and Hanif Ali in 1977. The tribunal found that at the time he would have been only 10 years old according to his date of birth and mutation of land can’t be done in the name of a minor.

The tribunal also found discrepancies in the reference of his mother Bhanu Bibi who he claimed had cast her vote in 1966, 1970 and 1989. The tribunal found a discrepancy in the age of his mother in different voter lists.

Md Sanaullah told the tribunal that his youngest sister is 40 years old. The tribunal questioned as to how the birth of his sister was possible after the death of their father. If she is 40 now, her birth would be in 1979, six years after their father’s death.

The tribunal also refused to accept the testimony of a headmaster who failed to submit his identity card or any original record to the tribunal.

Md Sanaullah who has been sent to the detention Centre also presented multiple certificates in his defence but most of them did not corroborate each other.

The border police have discharged him from services since May 23, 2019, following the Foreigner Tribunal’s order.

When contacted, superintendent of police (Kamrup rural) Patha Jyoti Mahanata said that they have sent him to the detention centre.

Tags: mohammed sanaullah, india-pakistan war
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh govt mulls ‘right to water’

Pratap Sarangi

Pratap Sarangi was witness in murder probe

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.

From village to Parliament, 64-yr-old Pratap Sarangi’s journey

BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Security, people’s welfare our top priority: Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

4

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

5

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham