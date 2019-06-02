Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

India, All India

Fail, pass, fail again! T’gana Board flip-flop over marks of girl who killed self

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST

In a press statement released by the TSBIE, the Board said it was not responsible for the student's death.

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)
 Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A month after Anamika Arutala from the city who committed suicide after failing in the Intermediate examinations, a re-evaluation of her answer sheet by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared her passed. Even as the student's family blamed it for her death the Board put out a fresh update claiming the updated passing marks were a "clerical error".

The family of the deceased student said they, along with the families of those students who like Anamika committed suicide after the results of the Board exams were declared, will hold a protest against the state government on Sunday.

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala told reporters here: "On April 18 the results were released in which she got low marks in Telugu, after which she committed suicide. We filed a re-verification and today the marks were updated and she was declared passed. Everyone can see whose fault it is. There was no other reason behind her death. It is all the board of Intermediate's mistake."

TSBIE, however, denied the veracity of the updated result and claimed that Anamika had got only one extra mark- much below the passing level, after re-verification of her exam sheet.

Anamika was given 20 marks in the Telugu paper when the results were first announced but was awarded 48 marks upon re-evaluation. According to the latest update by the Board, the student has got only 21 marks in the subject.

In a press statement released by the TSBIE, the Board said it was not responsible for the student's death.

"Family is alleging TSBIE responsible for Anamika's suicide. We deny this allegation and will provide proof of answer scripts in which marks have changed from 20 to 21 after re-verification. The subject experts of Telugu subject have re-verified answer scripts of Anamika in the board exam. After completion of re-verification, she secured 21 marks. But her marks were wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21 because of clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp."

The TSBIE has also constituted a committee to inquire the issue and the error committed in uploading the marks.

"The Board will initiate action against those responsible for this error", the board said.

After Intermediate Board results were released on April 18, thousands of students were declared failed and reportedly around 26 students committed suicide for failing.

Later after a High Court order, the TSBIE conducted a re-verification of exam sheets of all the students who failed and found that 1137 students had passed and their initial results were uploaded wrongly.

Telangana Congress Working President and MP Revanth Reddy also hit out at the Board and tweeted, "Inter board mistake costed Anamika her life. Reverification proved she didn't fail. Globarina & Inter Board should be held responsible for her death and Sections 302, 304A & 306 should be booked."

Tags: telangana state board, student, suicide, anamika arutala, revaluation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

According to the police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. (Representational Image)

21-year-old pune based national-level swimmer commits suicide

A man who had fallen into a well, two days ago was saved by locals here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

2 days after falling into well, man rescued in Warangal

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

In the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. (Photo: Representational)

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

2

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

3

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

5

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham