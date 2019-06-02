Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

Her twitter account does not display any tweets and her Twitter bio does not mention her as head of social media.

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

New Delhi: Head of Congress social media wing Divya Spandana seems to have logged off Twitter.

Her twitter account does not display any tweets and her Twitter bio does not mention her as head of social media. There is also ambiguity on whether she is still part of the social media team.

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself.

Word is out that Spandana has parted ways from the team, according to a source.

When ANI reached out to her she refuted the claim. "Your source is wrong", said Spandana.

The Congress media department declined any comment on Spandana's account being deleted.

Spandana has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party's social media presence. BJP has a robust media cell and a strong online presence.

Congress was routed in the recent general elections with BJP-led NDA storming into power at the Centre.

After the drubbing, the Congress had officially announced that their leaders or members will not participate in discussions or television debates for at least a month.