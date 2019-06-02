Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

India, All India

Allahabad HC directs state govt to investigate shelter home scam charges

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 8:52 am IST

Tthe court has asked the district authorities to furnish a detailed report before it within six weeks.

'A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds,' Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds,' Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said. (Photo: ANI)

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Saturday directed the state government to investigate into the allegations of scam in the construction of shelter homes in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said: "A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds. Even though no special instance has been put forth by the petitioner, we are serious about the matter as this is a dream project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

He further said that the court has asked the district authorities to furnish a detailed report before it within six weeks.

"Every district has a shelter home monitoring committee. They have to submit the report before the High Court within a stipulated time," he added.
The matter is slated to be heard on July 15.

Tags: allahabad high court, yogi adityanath, shelter homes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

Latest From India

According to the police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. (Representational Image)

21-year-old pune based national-level swimmer commits suicide

A man who had fallen into a well, two days ago was saved by locals here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

2 days after falling into well, man rescued in Warangal

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)

Fail, pass, fail again! T’gana Board flip-flop over marks of girl who killed self

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

2

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

3

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

5

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham