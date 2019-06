The fire broke out at the Delhi police dumping ground situated in Sagarpur.

50 vehicles were gutted as a fire broke out in Delhi's Sagarpur police dumping ground. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Nearly 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the Delhi police dumping ground situated in Sagarpur.

Minutes after the incident, a fire tender rushed to the spot and it took nearly an hour for the Delhi Fire Services personnel to douse the flames.