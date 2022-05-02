Monday, May 02, 2022 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

India's Covid positivity rate past 1 per cent again after two months

PTI
Published : May 2, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2022, 11:20 am IST

The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

 

The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,869 with the 26 new fatalities being reported.

The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

