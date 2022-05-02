Monday, May 02, 2022 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

ANI
Published : May 2, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2022, 1:25 pm IST

IMD has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)
  A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave spell may subside over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday, bringing much-needed relief to the people.

It has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius.

 

Today, the maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to be 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees celsius.

Isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan will experience a decrease in the temperature from today, whereas Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions for another 24 hours. It will subside from May 3, the IMD said on Sunday.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest and East India till May 4 and over Northeast India till May 3. Isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development from Monday.

 

For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.

The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years with the temperature remaining above 40 degrees celsius in the past week.

